Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

