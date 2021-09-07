Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 11.64% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MINC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

