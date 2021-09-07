Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

