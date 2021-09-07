Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

