Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after buying an additional 267,596 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

