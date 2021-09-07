ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 196.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

