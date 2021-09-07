National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

NNN opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.