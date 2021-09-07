Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of NV5 Global worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,196. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

