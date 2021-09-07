Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,978 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

