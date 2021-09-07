Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 35,044 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,865,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,340 shares of company stock worth $43,442,600. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.