Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 434,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.