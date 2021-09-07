Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.81 Billion

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $62.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.41 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $195.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.04 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.91.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.95 and a 200 day moving average of $387.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $463.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

