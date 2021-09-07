Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

