Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 707,562 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE OOMA opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $1,704,994. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.