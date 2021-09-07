Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,913 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Crocs worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

