Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

