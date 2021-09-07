Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 831,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,060,000 after acquiring an additional 677,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 558,274 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 988,301 shares of company stock worth $42,305,696 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

