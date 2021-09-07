Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zuora were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 27.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Zuora stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.