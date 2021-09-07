Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE CNK opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

