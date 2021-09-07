112,035 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000.

KSA opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

