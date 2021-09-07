Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $224,284.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,221.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,864 shares of company stock worth $10,243,132 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

