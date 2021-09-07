Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 120.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $299.08 million, a PE ratio of 852.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

