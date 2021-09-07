H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

