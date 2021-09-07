BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 551,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGC Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 437,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

