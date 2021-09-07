Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.