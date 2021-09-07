Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.