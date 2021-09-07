Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,040,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 839,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.