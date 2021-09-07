Head to Head Review: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) vs. Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.07% -6.26% Danimer Scientific N/A -8.94% -5.39%

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Danimer Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 42.45 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -47.81

PureCycle Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PureCycle Technologies and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.54%. Danimer Scientific has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.01%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Danimer Scientific beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

