Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Barrett Business Services worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $583.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.