Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

