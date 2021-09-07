Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

