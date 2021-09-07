Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,993 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,162 shares of company stock worth $3,587,875. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

