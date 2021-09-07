Arizona State Retirement System Has $694,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

