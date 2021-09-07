Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.