Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 850,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $12,752,390.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.04. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

