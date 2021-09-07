Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Camtek worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 318.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

