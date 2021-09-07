Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

