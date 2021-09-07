New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.50 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.