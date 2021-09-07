New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,314 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

