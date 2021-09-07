Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of HR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

