Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Matthews International worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Matthews International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Matthews International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

