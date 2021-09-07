Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 17,565 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 10.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 37.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in Amcor by 22.5% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock worth $14,911,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

