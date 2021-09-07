U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

