CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 64.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

