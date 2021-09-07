Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

