BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $708.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 708 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 705.96 ($9.22), with a volume of 8313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £674.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.87.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.