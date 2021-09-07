Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,541 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

