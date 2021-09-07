Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

