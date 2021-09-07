Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

AN opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

