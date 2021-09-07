Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

